Qatar Rejects Killing Palestinian Civilians In Besieged Gaza

Doha, October 28 (Petra) -- The Qatari Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, Saturday discussed in Doha, Qatar, the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel and efforts to de-escalate.Al Thani said Qatar condemns targeting civilians, adding that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and practising the policy of collective punishment is "unacceptable under any pretext."He stressed Qatar's "complete rejection" of the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip and the attempts to forcibly displace its besieged people, warning of the danger of the ground invasion on the safety of civilians and prisoners in Gaza.He said Qatar appreciates the UN efforts and the "effective" role of its Secretary-General in mobilising international efforts for calm and de-escalation.