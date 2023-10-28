FM, Bahrain Counterpart Hold Talks On Halting War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 28 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi held discussions with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani as part of ongoing Arab coordination to end the Israeli war on Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe there.The ministers stressed the importance of joint Arab action and coordination to halt the war, which risked expansion to the entire region, and the importance of a UN General Assembly resolution on the need to protect civilians and adhere to legal and humanitarian obligations.The resolution, which was submitted by Jordan as head of the Arab Group at the United Nations, was adopted by the assembly yesterday.The ministers stressed the centrality of the Palestinian issue and the need to solve it and fulfill the rights of Palestinians to establish their independent and sovereign state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution, the only path to achieve just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.They called for international action to ensure the delivery of aid to Gaza and protection of civilians in line with international law and humanitarian values that condemn the killing and targeting of civilians.The ministers agreed to continue coordination within efforts to stop the ongoing war on Gaza and ensure the delivery of emergency humanitarian aid.