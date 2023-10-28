Amman Stock Exchange Index Down 0.41%

Amman, Oct 28 (Petra) -- Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) index dropped 0.41 percent, ending the week's trading at 2,414 points.The average daily trading volume last week was about 3.4 million dinars, compared to 3.6 million in the previous week, a decrease of 4.9 percent, while the total weekly trading volume reached about 17.2 million dinars, compared to 18.1 million dinars for the previous week.Traded shares during the past week topped 14.1 million, which were executed through 8,906 transactions.

