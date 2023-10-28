1 Dead, 1 Injured In Hospital Boiler Explosion

Amman, Oct 28 (Petra) -- One person died and another was injured on Saturday after a boiler exploded in a hospital in Amman, according to the Public Security Department.The department's media spokesman said the explosion in the private hospital occurred during maintenance work, adding that it was investigating the cause of the incident.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.