Ecotourism Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 14.3 % Will Reach $ 333.8 Billion By The End Of 2027

Ecotourism Market Report

North America region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The ecotourism market size was valued at $181.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $333.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2027.

According to the report, The global "Ecotourism Market by Traveler Type, Age Group, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in travel and tourism to unique destinations, inclination toward exploration of wildlife, coral reefs, and pristine undisturbed natural areas, and surge in focus on sustainability drive the global ecotourism market. However, low availability of accommodation and limited availability of quality and hygienic restaurants at destinations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, public-private partnerships in the form of subsidizing air routes to remote tourist destinations, improvement of transport capabilities, and providing ease of access create new opportunities in the coming years.

Recent years have seen increased popularity of eco-tourism around the world. The global tourism industry is undergoing paradigm shift with increased environmental consciousness. As a result, stakeholders across the industry are promoting natural, unadulterated and pristine destinations to lure tourists. Preserving natural resources along with accommodating large tourists with minimal impact on the environment remains core objective for the engaged stakeholders.

The global ecotourism market is segmented on the basis of type of traveler, age group, sales channel and region. Based on type of traveler, the global market is bifurcated into solo and group. On the basis of age group, the global market is studied across generation X, generation Y and generation Z. By sales channel the market is segmented into travel agents and direct. The global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA region which consists of market evaluation for more than 20 countries.

Based on traveler type, the group segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global ecotourism market in 2019, and will continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to security concerns at new and unexplored destinations, low expenses while traveling in a group and shared interest and experiences that enable people to bonding together very quickly. However, the solo segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on age group, the generation Y segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the global ecotourism market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to preference toward spending on unique experiences rather than materialistic things and high environmental consciousness. However, the generation Z segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2027. This is attributed to improvement of online channels and digital marketing strategies to attract customers and unique, interactive, and social experiences sought by travelers.

Based on region, North America is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, owing to large number of environment-conscious travelers and rapid adoption of digital media to search and travel to new destinations. However, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global ecotourism market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027.

Key Leading Market Players:

. Travel Leaders Group, LLC

. Aracari Travel

. FROSCH International Travel, Inc.

. Undiscovered Mountains Ltd.

. Adventure Alternative

. Intrepid Group Limited

. Rickshaw Travel Group

. G Adventures

. Steppes discovery

. Small World Journeys Pty. Ltd.

