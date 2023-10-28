URANIUM FILM FESTIVAL MARATHON ACROSS THE USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FAETEC dance group performance at Uranium Film Festival Rio de Janeiro - Photo by Norbert Suchanek

The International Uranium Film Festival will embark on a marathon tour of the United States next year, including Vancouver in Canada.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The schedule for the American edition of the International Uranium Film Festival is almost set. From March 2nd to May 10th, 2024, the world's only film festival on nuclear dangers will embark on a marathon tour across the USA and take place in 10 states and more than 12 cities including Vancouver in Canada - .“We will be showing important, eye-opening films about risks and consequences of uranium mining, the use nuclear power, nuclear arms and uranium weapons,” says festival's director and co-founder Norbert G. Suchanek. The IUFF will start in March in Albuquerque and Window Rock, the capital of the Navajo (Diné) Nation. From there, the festival will go on its marathon like round tour. Cities already included with fixed dates are Tucson, Santa Fe, Ashville (NC), Seattle, Portland, Salem, Irvine, Santa Barbara and Las Vegas.One highlight shall be Washington DC. Here the International Uranium Film Festival (IUFF) will focus on documentaries about the use of Depleted Uranium (DU) Weapons.“It will be the first International Gathering to stop Depleted Uranium Weapons use in Washington DC held in conjunction with the International Coalition to Ban Uranium Weapons (ICBUW),” says Damacio A. Lopez, the IUFF director of the American Southwest.In California, the festival will be held in several cities with the participation of Libbe HaLevy , Ambassador of the IUFF to the USA. Libbe is producer of the weekly radio show Nuclear Hotseat - .Last May this year, the 12th IUFF of Rio de Janeiro at the famous Modern Art Museum Cinematheque showed 15 atomic films from around the globe including the new US productions“Radioactive: The Women of Three Mile Island” by Heidi Hutner and“Downwind” by Mark Shapiro and Douglas Brian Miller. Heidi Hutner's film received the Best Investigative Documentary Award and“Downwind” the Best Documentary Feature Award of the festival in Rio.In addition Students of the State School FAETEC Adolpho Bloch presented at MAM Rio a special Dance performance remembering the terrible accident with blue shining highly radioactive Cesium 137 in Goiânia in 1987: "The blue shine of death".Libbe HaLevy: "For the dance, about 30 students, dressed all in white, presented themselves miming normal actions - brushing hair, putting on make-up, talking, hugging in friendship. I have never thought of how dance might address nuclear issues. So to see this was both shocking and deeply moving. It challenged me, and all the audience. The cheers at the end went on for several minutes.““We wish we could take the FAETEC dance group with us on the tour of the USA. But for that we would need a lot more donations and sponsors," says FAETEC teacher and IUFF executive director Márcia Gomes de Oliveira. The Uranium Film Festival depends mainly on hard and a lot of voluntary work and donations from individuals. Márcia:“We thank all volunteers and festival partners Anna Rondon from the New Mexico Social Justice Equity Institute (NMSJEI) and the Navajo Nation, Veterans for Peace in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, Jesse Andrewartha from the Atomic Photographers Guild (APG) and Cineworks Independent Filmmakers Society in Vancouver, Jad Baaklini from Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility (WPSR) in Seattle, PSR Oregon in Portland, Principal Man Ian Zabarte from the Western Bands of the Shoshone Nation in Las Vegas, Leslie Poplawski from WNC-PSR in Ashville and Kathy Altman from PSR-Az in Tucson just to name a few.“About the festival: Founded in 2010 IUFF is dedicated to all nuclear topics and the entire nuclear fuel chain, from uranium mining to nuclear waste, from nuclear war to nuclear accidents. In the last 13 years, Uranium Film Festivals have been held not only in Rio de Janeiro annually but also in several other countries and cities such as Berlin, New Delhi and New York.The festival team kindly is asking for additional donations and supporters to make the USA tour a great success.Contact the festival team for any question!

