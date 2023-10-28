Watch: Pakistan Cricketer Muhammad Rizwan Hugs Indian Kid, Wins Hearts

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 3:32 PM

Nothing may be going right for Pakistan at the minute in the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India but they continue to win hearts among fans.

A video of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan hugging a little kid in Chennai is going viral on social media platform.

In the video, the kid can be seen posing for a photo with the Pakistan squad training in the background.

But Rizwan made the adorable fan's day by walking towards him, with his cricket gear in hand, and surprises him by giving him a nice, cute hug.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The boy, who wasn't expecting it, is shocked at first before realising it is one of Pakistan's top cricketers who personally came up to him and gave him a hug.

The boy responds by saying: "Hi," before breaking into a cute smile.

Watch the video here:

Pakistan haven't had the rub of the green on the field lately, losing a nail-biting thriller against South Africa on Friday, to suffer their fourth defeat on the trot. Their qualification for the semifinals hangs in the balance and they have win all their remaining games against Bangladesh at the majestic Eden Gardens in Kolkata (October 31), against New Zealand in Bengaluru (November 4) and the defending champions England at the Eden Gardens again (November 11). They also have to hope that other results go their way. ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup 2023: Once again Pakistan paid the price for surrendering the advantage 'It's really unfair': Pakistan head coach Arthur warns of 'witch hunt' against Babar Azam, management Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam rues missed opportunity to win thriller in Chennai Indian great says bad umpiring cost Pakistan the game against South Africa