ILO's Governing Body To Discuss Global Coalition For Social Justice

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

GENEVA, 28th October, 2023 (WAM) – The 349th Session of the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) Governing Body will take place at the ILO's headquarters from 30th October to 9th November, to discuss a broad range of world-of-work subjects, as well as examining the situations in a number of countries, as part of the Organisation's supervisory procedures.

The Governing Body's agenda includes discussions on the Global Coalition for Social Justice and developments at the United Nations. Further discussions will cover apprenticeships, labour protection, just transition, as well as the elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work, the strategy for the promotion and implementation of the right to collective bargaining, the Youth Employment Action Plan and the Global Strategy on Occupational Safety and Health, among other topics.

As part of the ILO's supervisory procedures the Governing Body will examine several country cases.

The Governing Body is the executive body of the International Labour Organization. It meets three times a year, in March, June and November, to take decisions on ILO policy, the agenda of the International Labour Conference and the draft ILO Programme and Budget.

