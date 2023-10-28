UAE Issues Security Alert: Apple, Google Chrome Users Urged To Update Systems Immediately

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) UAE authorities on Saturday issued a series of security alerts, urging residents to update their devices and Internet browsers. The advisory was particularly directed to those using Apple devices and Google Chrome.

The Cyber Security Council (CSC) alerted residents to 'high-risk' vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome browser, saying these could "potentially allow malicious actors to execute harmful code on your operating systems".

Those using Apple devices were also warned of several vulnerabilities in iOS systems - that could allow hackers to take control of devices.

Both Chrome and Apple users are advised to immediately update their systems to the latest versions to stay safe from potential threats.

Here's a guide to updating your systems:

Google Chrome users

Google recently released a series of security updates to address a number of vulnerabilities of these bugs, identified as CVE-2023-5472, could allow "an attacker to escape the browser sandbox and execute code on the underlying operating system".

To counter this threat, users should ensure they have the latest versions of the browser:



For Microsoft: The latest version is 118.0.5993.117 or 118.0.5993.118 For MacOS and Linus: 118.0.5993.117

Apple users

For Apple users, the vulnerabilities were detected in iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, and Safari. The threat could lead to unauthorised access to the device.

To safeguard your systems, make sure your device is operating on the latest versions listed in the tables below.

