Israel-Palestine War: Elon Musk Offers Starlink Help To Restore Internet Connection For Aid Groups In Gaza

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) With Gaza groping in a blackout of communications, tech billionaire Elon Musk offered help. He announced on Saturday that his satellite-based communications system Starlink will restore connections for aid organisations in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

As part of stepped-up bombardment, Israel knocked out communications lines in Gaza City, largely cutting off 2.3 million people from contact with the outside world. Besides creating panic among families who couldn't reach loved ones via calls and chats, the blackout dealt a huge blow to humanitarian organisations operating in the city.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees - which runs an extensive network of shelters and schools for nearly half the displaced Gaza residents - and the World Health Organisation (WHO) lost contact with their staff and facilities.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out the crisis in a post on the social media platform X - to which Musk responded with an offer of support.

"Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza," Musk said.

What is Starlink?

Operated by Musk's SpaceX, Starlink is the "world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more".

By using advanced satellites, Starlink promises high-speed, low-latency Internet for users across the world.

Israel had earlier said it had been talking with SpaceX about using Starlink services for wartime communications ahead of its ground invasion in Gaza, according to various international media reports. SpaceX, however, didn't comment on the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:

Israel steps up ground operation in Gaza, bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications

'They are alive ... for now': Dubai residents fear for their families back home in Gaza

Israeli military says it can't guarantee journalists' safety in Gaza

Israel-Palestine war: Medics discover with horror relatives among Gaza dead