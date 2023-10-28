Brazil's Federal Government Plans To Expand Internet Access Nationwide

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Brazil's federal government plans to expand internet access throughout the country.



National Communications Agency (Anatel) will be responsible for developing tools, projects and actions to ensure continuous improvement, as reported by TV CULTURA, a partner of TV BRICS .

The federal government has established ConectaBR, a national programme that aims to increase coverage and access to the Internet throughout Brazil.

In the Official Gazette (DOU), the Department of Communications specifies that the initiative aims to“reduce regional disparities by providing a similar experience to users of telecoms services throughout the country”.

The National Communications Agency (Anatel), which will be in charge of developing tools, projects and actions to foster this improvement, will introduce a“Mobile Broadband Quality Mark” to assess the performance of service providers.

The Authority shall also establish the following rules:

– 5G networks are expected to reach the benchmark of 100 megabits per second, with 95 per cent of the country expected to support this level;

– 4G networks are expected to reach a benchmark speed of 10 megabits per second, a level expected to be supported in 95 per cent of the country.

