Viraltactic Announces Public Launch Of Lucrative Affiliate Program

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ViralTactic , a leading PR, Branding & Viral Content Marketing service, is thrilled to announce the public launch of its highly anticipated viral press release affiliate program . Offering a lifetime 15% commission on all referred orders, the company also introduces a limited-time offer: an elevated 25% commission on all first-time orders referred in 2023.This announcement comes on the heels of a successful private affiliate program pilot , where 26 active affiliates participated and our top earner bagged nearly $4,000 in a single month. The program offers monthly payouts via PayPal, Bank (ACH/Wise), and Bitcoin.ViralTactic specializes in catapulting businesses, startups, and websites into the limelight from all directions-mainstream media, local media, social media, and target industry communities. With press releases plans starting at just $97, and an average order value of $880, affiliates have an excellent opportunity for high earnings.ViralTactic's services are particularly easy to sell to eCommerce brands and websites, especially those on Amazon and Shopify platforms. Some of our affiliates have reported a staggering 24% conversion rate when targeting eCommerce store owners or managers.The program is a perfect fit for:Business Influencers: YouTubers, Bloggers, Business Coaches, Advisors, etc.Professionals: Agencies, Freelancers, Web Designers, ContractorsAnyone else with direct interaction and influence over business ownersAffiliates can take advantage of their existing networks and platforms to subtly promote ViralTactic and enjoy a passive, recurring income every month.Affiliates have multiple channels at their disposal for promoting ViralTactic, including in person, over the phone, email, text message, WhatsApp, Telegram, social media, YouTube and blogs.To join or for more information about ViralTactic's affiliate program and their services, please visit:About ViralTacticViralTactic is a PR, Branding & Viral Content Marketing service aimed at providing comprehensive marketing solutions for businesses, startups, and websites. We specialize in generating attention from all directions to help our clients grow and succeed.

