All Brand Of Copier Machine Manufactures Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Asia-Pacific Copier Workers Union (APRC) recently released a research report detailing the production and discontinuation dates of major copier brands. This research aims to provide essential information about copier models for copier workers, supplier, and consumers to help rights and safety.

Asia-Pacific Reprographic Confederation (APRC)

Overview:

Founded in 1990, the Asia-Pacific Reprographic Confederation (APRC) is a prominent non-governmental organization (NGO) headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It serves as a representative body for copier workers spread across the Asia-Pacific region.

Mission:

The primary goal of the APRC is to champion the rights and welfare of all stakeholders in the copier industry, from the workers and suppliers to the end consumers. They strive to ensure fair practices, quality assurance, and the safeguarding of rights, aiming to elevate the overall standards and reputation of the copier industry in the region.

Member Countries:

APRC has an extensive network of members hailing from several key countries in the Asia-Pacific region. These member nations include:- China- Japan- South Korea- India- Singapore- Malaysia- Thailand.

Each of these member countries contributes unique insights, challenges, and perspectives to the confederation, ensuring a holistic and comprehensive approach to the issues faced by the industry.

Key Initiatives:

1. Education & Training: Offering workshops, training programs, and seminars to upgrade the skills of copier workers and to stay updated with the latest technological advancements.

2. Advocacy: Lobbying for fair policies and regulations at both national and regional levels to ensure the protection and rights of copier workers and associated stakeholders.

3. Consumer Awareness: Conducting campaigns and programs to educate consumers about the importance of ethical and quality services, as well as their rights.

4. Collaborative Ventures: Fostering partnerships and collaborations with related industries and stakeholders to promote sustainable and responsible growth.

Challenges & Opportunities:

- Technological Advancement: With the rapid evolution of technology, the copier industry is continuously evolving. Keeping workers updated and trained is a significant challenge.

- Environmental Concerns: The industry's environmental impact, especially concerning waste management and energy consumption, remains a concern. APRC can play a pivotal role in promoting eco-friendly practices.

- Regional Disparities: Different countries have varying levels of development, regulations, and market dynamics. Balancing the interests and challenges of all member nations is crucial.

Conclusion:

The Asia-Pacific Reprographic Confederation (APRC) is a crucial organization that has the potential to shape the future of the copier industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Through its efforts in advocacy, training, and awareness, it can usher in an era of sustainable growth and improved standards for all stakeholders.

Here are the production and discontinuation dates of major copier brands according to APRC's research:

Fujixerox

.DocuCentre-III C3370:Year Launched:2011, Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.DocuCentre-IV C2265:Year Launched:2013, Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.Apeosport-IV 5070:Year Launched:2012, Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.Apeosport-V C3375:Year Launched:2015, Year Stop/On Going:2021 Discontinued

.Apeosport-V C5575:Year Launched:2015, Year Stop/On Going:2021 Discontinued

.Apeosport-V C3376:Year Launched:2016, Year Stop/On Going:2021 Discontinued

.Apeosport-V C5576:Year Launched:2016, Year Stop/On Going:2021 Discontinued

.DocuCentre-V C2265:Year Launched:2017, Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.ApeosPort-V 3065:Year Launched:2017, Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.DocuCentre-VI C5571:Year Launched:2018, Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.DocuCentre-VI C7771:Year Launched:2018, Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

Konica Minolta

.C226 : Year Launched:2021, Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.C227 : Year Launched:2019, Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.C220 : Year Launched:2010, Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.C280 : Year Launched:2010, Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.C360 : Year Launched:2010, Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.C287 : Year Launched:2021, Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.C258 : Year Launched:2020, Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.C308 : Year Launched:2019,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.C368 : Year Launched:2019, Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.367 : Year Launched:2016,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.558 : Year Launched:2018,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.C224e : Year Launched:2014,Year Stop/On Going:2017 Discontinued

.C284e : Year Launched:2014,Year Stop/On Going:2017 Discontinued

.C364e : Year Launched:2014,Year Stop/On Going:2017 Discontinued

.C454e : Year Launched:2014,Year Stop/On Going:2017 Discontinued

.C554e : Year Launched:2014,Year Stop/On Going:2017 Discontinued

.B550i : Year Launched:2021,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.B650i : Year Launched:2021,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.C250i : Year Launched:2020,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.C300i : Year Launched:2020,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.C360i : Year Launched:2020,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.C550i : Year Launched:2020,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.C650i : Year Launched:2020,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

Ricoh

.MPC2000, 3000, 4000, 5000 : Year Launched:2009,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MPC2010, 3010, 4010, 5010 : Year Launched:2009 ,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MPC2020, 3020, 4020, 5020 : Year Launched:2009 ,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MPC2030, 3030, 4030, 5030 : Year Launched:2009 ,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MPC2050, 3050, 4050, 5050 : Year Launched:2009 ,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MPC2060, 3060, 4060, 5060 : Year Launched:2010,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MPC2070, 3070, 4070, 5070 : Year Launched:2010 ,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MPC2080, 3080, 4080, 5080 : Year Launched:2010 ,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MP 2554 : Year Launched:2011,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MP 3004, 4004, 5004 : Year Launched:2017,Year Stop/On Going:2021 Discontinued

.IM C300, IM C400, IM C500, IM C600 : Year Launched:2020 ,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.IM C200, IM C305, IM C405, IM C505 : Year Launched:2019,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.IM 2702 : Year Launched:2023,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.MPC2500 : Year Launched:2010,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MPC3000, 4000, 5000 : Year Launched:2010,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MPC3001, 4001, 5001 : Year Launched:2011,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MPC3002 : Year Launched:2012,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MPC5502 : Year Launched:2012,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.MPC3003 : Year Launched:2014,Year Stop/On Going:2023 Discontinued

.MPC5503 : Year Launched:2017,Year Stop/On Going:2021 Discontinued

MPC3004 : Year Launched:2017,Year Stop/On Going:2022 Discontinued

MPC5504 : Year Launched:2018,Year Stop/On Going:2023 Discontinued

Canon

.ImageRUNNER 2000 : Year Launched:2000,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.ImageRUNNER 2200 : Year Launched:2001,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.ImageRUNNER 105 : Year Launched:2005,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.ImageRUNNER ADVANCE 3065 : Year Launched:2006,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.imageRUNNER ADVANCE C5051 : Year Launched:2009,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.ImageRUNNER 2010 : Year Launched:2010,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.ImageRUNNER ADVANCE 3045 : Year Launched:2011,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.ImageRUNNER 1600 : Year Launched:2003,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.ImageRUNNER ADVANCE 4025 : Year Launched:2018,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.ImageRUNNER ADVANCE 4025 : Year Launched:2018,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.ImageRUNNER ADVANCE C5240 : Year Launched:2014,Year Stop/On Going:2017 Discontinued

.ImageRUNNER 3025 : Year Launched:2008,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.ImageRUNNER 3170Ci : Year Launched:2006,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.ImageRUNNER 3180i : Year Launched:2009,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

.ImageRUNNER 3225 : Year Launched:2020,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.ImageRUNNER 2204N/2004N/2004 : Year Launched:2022,Year Stop/On Going:Still In Production

.ImageRUNNER 1610 : Year Launched:2006,Year Stop/On Going:Discontinued

This research report provides key information about different copier models for copier workers, supplier, and consumers, helping them better understand and select suitable equipment. The Asia-Pacific Copier Workers Union will continue to work towards protecting the rights of this important industry.

Jalen

Foshan Chuangyi Technology Co., Ltd.

email us here