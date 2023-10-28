Prime Minister Meets UN Secretary-General Discusses Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received today in Doha, the Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel and ways for de-escalation.

His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting civilians and that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and practicing in the policy of collective punishment is unacceptable under any pretext.

The Prime Minister stressed Qatar's complete rejection of the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip, and the attempts to forcibly displace its people, and warned of the danger of the ground escalation of this war to the safety of civilians and hostages in Gaza.

His Excellency stressed the necessity of continuing the entry of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the stranded Palestinian brothers under bombardment.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs called for the international community to move quickly to respond to the decision of the United Nations General Assembly to reach a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip. He also stressed the importance of coordinating international and regional efforts in order to stop the aggression against Gaza, and to work hard to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.

The Prime Minister affirmed the appreciation of the State of Qatar for the efforts of the United Nations and the effective role of its Secretary-General in mobilizing international efforts for calm and de-escalation, pledging the continuation of the efforts of Qatar in mediation in coordination with United Nations organization.