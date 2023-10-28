International Call For Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire Amidst Ongoing Gaza-Israel Conflict

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem / PNN /

In the wake of the devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas, Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), issued a statement expressing deep concern for the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire. The conflict has witnessed nearly three weeks of violence, taking a heavy toll on both Israeli and Palestinian communities.

Egeland acknowledges that the conflict began with an appalling act of terror targeting Israeli civilians by Hamas. This act of violence has had severe consequences for civilians on both sides, with images of suffering families in Israel and Gaza being broadcast around the world.

The statement emphasizes the plight of countless innocent Palestinians who are now experiencing indiscriminate and devastating Israeli bombardment, coupled with a total siege. This blockade has deprived them of access to shelter, medical care, and even clean drinking water. Egeland strongly condemns this collective punishment, which results in endless suffering and the loss of thousands of lives.

While the NRC and other humanitarian organizations have received desperate pleas for help and protection from aid workers within Gaza, international leaders have, as of yet, failed to produce a concrete plan to halt or even alleviate the loss of innocent lives. The statement highlights the absence of a humanitarian ceasefire or pause, humanitarian corridors, and the continued suffocating siege.

It is noted that there have been a few limited deliveries of supplies to certain areas of Gaza, but these efforts are deemed insufficient, particularly due to the lack of essential fuel. This, according to Egeland, falls short of the humanitarian response expected from nations and leaders who claim to uphold humanitarian principles and international law.

Egeland goes on to stress that the failure of leaders to protect civilian life on all sides contributes to the perpetuation of the vicious cycle of conflict, which affects future generations of both Palestinians and Israelis. The statement concludes with an urgent call to world leaders to immediately push for a humanitarian ceasefire. This ceasefire is seen as a critical step in ending the current suffering and initiating a process to address the root causes of long-standing issues, including deprivation, conflict, terror, and occupation. The world is urged to act swiftly, as history watches on.