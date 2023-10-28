Today, First Day Of Wintertime In Palestine

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
RAMALLAH/ PNN /–
Today is the first day of wintertime in Palestine with the clock turned back 60 minutes, based on the cabinet decision.
Wintertime continues until the end of next March when daylight saving time begins again by moving the clock forward 60 minutes.
