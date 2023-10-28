Palestinian, 40 Years Old, Killed By Bullets Fired By An Israeli Colonist In North Of West Bank

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Nablus /PNN/



A Palestinian man identified as Bilal Mohammad Saleh, 40, was killed this morning from bullets fired by an Israeli colonist in the town of al-Sawiyeh, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to medical sources.

The Ministry of Health said Saleh was shot in the chest and critically wounded before he was declared dead.

Israel killed 111 Palestinians since the start of the aggression on Gaza on October 7, including two who died in prison in yet unclear circumstances, and injured 1950 others.