Palestinian, 40 Years Old, Killed By Bullets Fired By An Israeli Colonist In North Of West Bank

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Nablus /PNN/
A Palestinian man identified as Bilal Mohammad Saleh, 40, was killed this morning from bullets fired by an Israeli colonist in the town of al-Sawiyeh, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to medical sources.
The Ministry of Health said Saleh was shot in the chest and critically wounded before he was declared dead.
Israel killed 111 Palestinians since the start of the aggression on Gaza on October 7, including two who died in prison in yet unclear circumstances, and injured 1950 others.
MENAFN28102023000205011050ID1107322545
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.