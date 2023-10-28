Hundreds Demonstrate In Zurich For A 'Free Palestine'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The organisers called in advance to bring only Palestinian flags. Anti-Semitic statements were strictly forbidden, the appeal said.
On Helvetiaplatz there were almost only large and small Palestinian flags as well as Kufyia, also known as“Arafat fabric”, as a reporter from Keystone-SDA observed.
+ Why did Swiss cities ban rallies?
Similar demonstrations are also planned in Bern, Basel and Geneva on Saturday afternoon. Last week, the German-speaking cities of Switzerland had for the most part still banned demonstrations, especially those related to the Middle East conflict.
MENAFN28102023000210011054ID1107322534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.