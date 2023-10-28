Protestors Blocking Pacora Bridge Open“Humanitarian Corridor

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Protesters who have blocked the Pacora River bridge (eastern Panama) throughout the week announced Friday night that they would allow a

humanitarian corridor

starting Saturday, October 28.

Peasants and indigenous people who lead the protest against the mining contract reported that the corridor will be open daily, from 6 to 9 in the morning.

The Nune Ngabe Buglé Movement of Panama reported that only one lane will be enabled for the passage of food, liquefied gas, water, fuel, migrants, medical supplies, and health personnel.

In addition, ambulances, civil protection personnel, firefighters, critical patients, pregnant women at risk, and injured people will have free passage at any time.

The leaders reiterated that they will remain at this point until Law 406 on the mining contract between the State and Minera Panamá for the exploitation of copper in Donoso, Colón is repealed.













