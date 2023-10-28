E-Commerce Platform To Now Sell Products Made By Shgs: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 28 (KNN)

The union government has decided to sell products made by women-associated self-help groups through e-commerce to double their income, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur informed on Friday.

Addressing the self-help groups from different areas of Una district during an 'Atmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad' (interaction with self-reliant women) programme, the minister said that under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, about Rs 9,000 crore has been spent by the central government to make women living in rural areas self-reliant.

He called upon the self-help groups to take special care of the quality and packaging of the finished products so that these can compete with brands available in the market.

“In the future, products prepared by self-help groups will be made available on the e-commerce platforms to increase their sale,” the Union minister added.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Thakur accused the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh of looting people and lashed out at the party's leaders for questioning the Centre over raids conducted in the states by enforcement agencies.



