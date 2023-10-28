CII Zonal Office To Be Set Up In Varanasi

(MENAFN- KNN India) Varanasi, Oct 28 (KNN) The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Uttar Pradesh will open its zonal office in Varanasi by the end of this year.



A road show was held for the industries of Varanasi to make them aware of various works of CII apart from providing information about it and its mutual coordination with the government and industries at various levels in different sectors.



The CII's activities are aimed is at bringing the industrial sector of Varanasi into the mainstream of development.

Addressing the function, Chairman of the CII UP State Council and Director of Shubham Goldiee Masala

Private Limited, Akash Goenka, gave a detailed presentation of the work done by CII at various levels with the state government and industries.



He explained how CII plays an important role in the continuous development of the industry by working towards creating a strong ecosystem with the central and state governments and industries.



“The presence of CII in Varanasi will provide investment-oriented development to the industries. In this context, the mission and vision of the government to make UP a leading state will get significant strength,” he added.

Vice-president of CII-UP State Council and Director and CFO of PTC Industries Limited Smita Agrawal mentioned that Varanasi has immense potential in areas like infrastructure, tourism, industrial policies, handicrafts and handlooms.“I am sure that the presence of CII in Banaras will help in accelerating the economic development of these areas manifold,” she said.

Director of Bridgelax Engineering Pvt Ltd Vinamra Agrawal said the CII in Varanasi will play an important role in creating a strong industrial base and bringing innovation and technology in industrial operations apart from providing a strong platform to the industry.“We are extremely excited to work together with the CII,” he said.

Addressing the participants, Divisional Commissioner (DC) Kaushal Raj Sharma said the CII will work to positively connect the government and industry.“I am sure that CII's presence in Banaras will be very important from the industrial point of view,” he said.



RK Shah Polytubes ̧ Prayag Clay Products, Hispan Engineering, UP National Manufacturers Limited, Bridgelax Engineering Private Limited, Sabal Engineering, Patodiya Exports, Shree Nathji Industries, Avighna Associates have acquired the membership of CII and their representatives remained present in the foundation laying function of CII-Varanasi Zonal Office. The CII of Lucknow and Kanpur participated in the road show along with more than 70 industrialists from the city.

(KNN Bureau)