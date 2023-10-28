Shilpa Shetty: Adding Star Power To Talod's Flavorful Frenzy And Growth Story

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India Amidst a fiery turn of events, marketing maven Prahlad Kakar returns to ignite Talod's advertising arena, showcasing a star-studded comeback like never before! Talod Food Products Pvt. Ltd., the undisputed leader in ready-to-cook instant flour mixes industry and ready-to-eat culinary delights, has set the stage ablaze with the appointment of the sizzling star Shilpa Shetty as their brand ambassador. This seismic collaboration marks an epic milestone in Talod Foods' journey filled with flavors, innovations, and unmatched excellence.



and savor a grand assortment of more than 35 instant mix food products that span the subcontinent and beyond. Indulge in Authentic Gujarati and Indian delicacies, from Khaman, Dhokla, Handwa, Gota, Dosa, etc., to name a few, all preserved with an unwavering commitment to authenticity, flavor & hygiene.





"Shilpa Shetty, the illustrious luminary in the realms of acting, writing, motherhood, and fitness, personifies the very essence and ethos of Talod - a commitment to authenticity, unwavering dedication, and an unquenchable thirst for excellence. With her remarkable achievements and unparalleled influence, Shilpa's collaboration with Talod is set to catapult the brand to even greater heights, garnering increased admiration and adoration for their already beloved range of products," enthuses Shri Dipak Chotai, the visionary Managing Director of Talod Food Products Pvt. Ltd .



After completion of education, Chotai Brothers, Pratik Chotai & Keyur Chotai, took the lead as directors since the year 2000 to bring it from Gruh Udyog to a Private Limited entity and have ambitious plans to add more categories & more products in FMCG segment in the coming few years.





Speaking about the brand association with Talod Foods, Shilpa Shetty said, "Talod Foods has been my choice for anytime snacking with tasty ready to cook food options like Khaman, Dhokla and many more Indian delicacies. It's a great collaboration with the brand since it goes with my philosophy of great taste and traditions very well."



Started with Gruh Udyog in 1988, Talod Foods went on achieving newer heights by introducing mouthwatering Indian delicacies that are easy to cook, tastier, and a healthier option against junk food options. Their ' Talod Instant Mix Products ' have conquered kitchens worldwide, from the USA, the UK to Canada, Australia and Europe markets thanks to their masala-infused magic.



In 2019, Talod Foods evolved into a private limited company with an ultramodern, state-of-the-art fully automatic plant with a 72 Mt. Tonne daily production capacity to cater to the increasing demand for delicious ready-to-cook food options worldwide.



On this occasion, Samit Shah, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Talod Foods , expressed, "Having Shilpa Shetty as our Global brand ambassador is set to significantly enhance our global brand recognition, customer recall, and market appeal. With our new tagline, 'Aapne Farmaya, Humne Banaya' ('You wished, we created'), we are dedicated to fulfilling the world's culinary needs by expanding our presence and introducing innovative products, all the while maintaining our commitment to affordability."



Talod's journey is far from over, with plans to venture into ready-to-eat, frozen food segments and international markets across the Globe very soon. As a guiding light for quick and easy recipes, they are committed to innovation, new variants, and multiple manufacturing units to satisfy worldwide taste buds and hunger pangs.



