Retaliation War On Gaza Intends To Alter Demographic Map, Exterminate Entire People: Arab League

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Arab League has condemned the violation of the principles of international humanitarian law in the wake of the Israeli retaliatory war that targets the civilian population and kills them in the Gaza Strip based on a policy of collective punishment pursued by the Israeli occupation power.

Arab League pointed out that such a war primarily aims to alter the demographic map of the entire Gaza Strip, as well as the population's hierarchy by exterminating the entire Palestinian people.

In a statement to mark the Arab Day for population and development, the Arab League stated that the commemoration of this day comes concurrently with the unleashed systematic devastation and genocide and denying the right of Gaza population to food and fuel supplies and to tell the humanity that the principles of human rights and the international humanitarian principles are not applied on the population of Gaza, adding that these principles are violated every single minute when a child is murdered, homes, institutions, mosques, churches, and hospitals are devastated.

The principles of international humanitarian law are violated when a child or elderly becomes thirsty, a lady dies and her infant is retrieved alive after her death when neither food is available for pregnant women, nor milk for children, no shelter, no safety, and no medicine, when there is no hope for future, the statement reads.

The statement added that in Gaza there is no talk about development or welfare or even survival, as the fall of thousands of children, women and innocents alters the form of the demographic map of the entire Strip, adding that the Gaza Strip is the area of high population density in the world at a rate of 26,400 citizens, per square kilometer, and the population density in refugee camps is 55,500 citizens, per square kilometer.

The internal displacement pursued by the Israeli killing machine engenders an overwhelming number of Palestinians and aggravates the situation among the most vulnerable population, including women, children, and elderly which would dramatically alter the population and demographic characteristics of the State of Palestine, the statement noted.

Arab League called for a ceasefire immediately, ending the occupation and establishing the independent Palestinian state, affirming that it is committed to exerting further efforts and supporting the joint Arab action that would create a mechanism for getting humanitarian assistance into Gaza and rallying the efforts to provide food, water, and medicine for all without discrimination.

