PM Meets UN Secretary-General

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Saturday in Doha with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel and ways for de-escalation.

HE Sheikh Mohammed expressed the State of Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting civilians, adding that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and practicing the policy of collective punishment are unacceptable under any pretext.

He underscored Qatar's complete rejection of the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip and the attempts to forcibly displace its people, warning of the danger of the land escalation of this war to the safety of civilians and hostages in Gaza.

HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed the necessity of continuing the entry of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers stranded under the bombing.

HE the Prime Minister called on the international community to move quickly to respond to the decision of the United Nations General Assembly to reach a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

He also emphasised the importance of coordinating international and regional efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza and work hard to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.

HE Sheikh Mohammed affirmed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the efforts of the United Nations and the effective role of its Secretary-General in mobilizing international efforts for calm and de-escalation, pledging to continue the efforts of the State of Qatar in mediation in coordination with the United Nations.

