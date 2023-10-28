PM Modi Speaks To Egyptian President As Israeli Airstrikes Batter Gaza, Flags Security Threat To Region

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel-Gaza war news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a telephonic conversation and exchanged views on the ongoing \"Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip\", the Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said in a Facebook post on Saturday rough translation of the spokesperson's post read, \"President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received a phone call from Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, in which the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.\"Follow LIVE Updates on Israel-Hamas war hereHe added that PM Modi and President Sisi also discussed the \"dangers\" that the escalation of the current situation may pose in the region. They also spoke on the serious impact of the war on civilian life and \"the threat it poses to the security\".

\"The diplomatic level includes the implementation of an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to protect the lives of civilians, and allow humanitarian aid to enter the (violence-hit) regions immediately and without interruption or obstruction...,\" the spokesperson said leaders also confirmed their satisfaction with the \"outstanding level of bilateral relations and strategic partnership between Egypt and India, and their determination to continue leading the institutions of the two countries to further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries\".Egypt's role in Israel-Gaza warEgypt plays a crucial role in the Israel Hamas war, as it controls the Rafah crossing - the only official entry point into the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine and fuel to its 2.3 million people, while bombardment leveled swaths of its cities. That left Egypt's Rafah crossing as the sole access, news agency Associated Press reported on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was quoted by the Times of Israel as saying that it will allow significantly more humanitarian aid to enter the southern Gaza Strip from Egypt United States (US) also urged Egypt to open humanitarian corridors in the Sinai Peninsula, which has a peace treaty and close security cooperation with Israel and contacts with Hamas, helped broker cease-fires in previous wars between the two sides launched its siege of Gaza in retaliation for Hamas' incursion on October 7, when militants stormed into southern Israel, massacring hundreds of civilians and soldiers and seizing over 220 hostages.

