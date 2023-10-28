BSF Delegation Lodges 'Strong Protest' With Pakistan Rangers Over Unprovoked Firing In Jammu's Arnia

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Border Security Force (BSF) lodged a strong protest against Pakistani Rangers on Saturday over the unprovoked firing in the Arnia area on the intervening night of October 26-27 BSF delegation protested during the commandant-level flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers at Border out Post (BoP) Octroi, PRO BSF Jammu was quoted by news agency ANI as saying on Saturday.\"The meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere to maintain peace and tranquillity on the International border,\" the BSF official said BSF had reportedly retaliated to unprovoked firing opened by Pakistani troops two days ago in Jammu's Arnia and RS Pura sectors. The incident inflicted heavy damage to the enemy posts and their terrorist-supporting infrastructure a statement on Friday, BSF spokesperson said, \"Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in Arnia, which was befittingly responded to by the BSF. Intermittent firing continued till 3am.\"ALSO READ: Manipur: Over 400 BSF, CRPF personnel airlifted to strife-hit ManipurEarlier on Saturday, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying that the entire issue started a few days back when a BSF soldier was fired upon by Pakistani troops while he was carrying out repairs near the border fence on the international border there the first incident, BSF posts retaliated by targeting the Pakistani posts Pakistani troops, again, tried to attack the Indian troops in the same sector two days back. \"This time, the BSF leadership had given a free hand to the troops on the ground to take on the misadventure of Pakistani forces aimed at supporting the infiltrating terrorists,\" sources said soon as the Pakistani troops attacked the BSF post in which a soldier was injured two days ago, the BSF troops retaliated with heavy firing. This caused heavy damage to Pakistani posts and their watch towers, the sources said. A number of Pakistan Rangers troops suffered major casualties, they added READ: J-K: BSF neutralizes Pakistani Intruder attempting to breach border in PathankotSources said, \"The BSF retaliation was so heavy that till late in the night, ambulances could be seen operating across the border to carry the injured to medical facilities.\"The BSF has actively strengthened its presence in the border areas to prevent any infiltration. According to the sources, the troops and formation commanders have been given clear instructions that any act of provocation by the Pakistani troops has to be dealt with firmly.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN28102023007365015876ID1107322465