Kerala: Rhinoceros Beetle Found In 8-Month-Old Baby's Throat In Kannur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: A rhinoceros beetle got stuck inside the throat of an eight-month-old baby in Thalassery. The beetle was found in the baby's throat during an examination conducted at Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital in Thalassery. The doctors immediately took out the beetle and saved the baby's life.

The incident occurred in Nadapuram, Thalassery on Friday evening. The baby suddenly experienced breathing difficulties while playing. The parents also got worried and rushed the baby to a local clinic in Parakkad; however, the initial tests could not determine the cause of the breathing problem. Subsequently, the baby was taken to the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital in Thalassery. Unfortunately, the baby's condition did not improve during the initial treatment in the hospital's emergency department.

Only after an endoscopy, it became evident that a large beetle was stuck in the baby's throat. The medical team worked together to remove the beetle from the child's throat and miraculously saved the child. The child is recovering in the hospital. The doctors said that if the treatment was delayed, the child's condition would have been serious.