ODI World Cup 2023: Australia Wins Another Trans-Tasman Derby, Hop On An Unstoppable Winning Run

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Aussies have put up another worthy performance to continue their winning run in the ODI World Cup 2023. The Kiwis can't get over the Trans-Tasman derby as their abysmal record against Australia continues. They haven't won an ODI game against Australia since 2017.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Dharamshala. Australia had another good start thanks to the in-form top order. David Warner and Travis Head took on the New Zealand bowlers like Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

The star duo raked up a 175-run partnership inside 20 overs. Both David Warner and Travis Head played attacking cricket which ticked the run rate on the brighter side. Travis Head made the most of the opportunity he got and scored a fantastic century. David Warner scored 81 runs.

However, after the dismissal of the openers, New Zealand found themselves back in the ODI World Cup 2023 game. The lower order of the Australian team forced a big total by constantly hitting boundaries. Glenn Maxwell hit 41 runs from 24 balls while Pat Cummins hit 37 runs from just 14 balls.

Australia was all out for 388 runs in 49.2 overs. Trent Boult and Glenn Phillips took three wickets each. New Zealand had a balanced start in the second inning as Devon Conway and Will Young stitched a 61-run stand. Rachin Ravindra played beautifully to bring another century.



Dary Mitchell scored 54 runs from 51 balls. New Zealand lost crucial wickets which tampered their chase. However, Jimmy Neesham played an outright phenomenal inning to bring the match towards a thrilling juncture. But the Kiwis fell short of 5 runs due to the unfortunate run out of Jimmy Neesham.