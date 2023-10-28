Sunday Delight: 7 Simple Steps To Bake Oven-Free Homemade Pizza

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Who says you need an oven to enjoy homemade pizza? Here's how to make mouthwatering pizza without one.

Who says you need an oven to enjoy homemade pizza? Here's how to make mouthwatering pizza without one.

Knead your pizza dough thoroughly; ensure it's pliable and elastic.

Use a rolling pin to flatten the dough into your desired thickness.

Choose a non stick or cast iron pan for a stove-top cooking of pizza.

Heat the pan over medium-high heat for a few minutes to ensure it's hot.

Add a drizzle of olive oil to the pan to prevent sticking and for a crispier crust.

Carefully place your dough in the hot pan and cook it for 2-3 minutes until it puffs up.

Flip the dough and quickly add your sauce, cheese, and desired toppings.

Cover the pan with a lid or foil to trap heat and help the cheese melt.

Reduce heat to low and cook for 10-15 minutes until the crust is golden.

Lift the pizza gently to ensure the bottom is crispy and browned.

Remove from the pan, let it cool briefly, slice, and enjoy your stovetop pizza!