ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands Shocks And Upsets Bangladesh, Beat Them By 87 Runs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Netherlands cricket team marked their second win of the ODI World Cup 2023 after beating Bangladesh on Saturday. Both the teams put up fine displays with the bowl but in the batting department, the Netherlands overpowered Bangladesh.



Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In hindsight, the decision didn't look convincing as it is preferred to chase in Kolkata with the dew in the place in the evening.

The Dutch got off to a poor start and kept losing wickets in the power play. As usual, their opening pair couldn't add runs worth of double digits. This has become a concerning point for the Netherlands management as this very opening pair was at the peak in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers a couple of months back.



Wesley Barresi scored an important 41 runs off 41 balls in the middle which gave respite to the side. Scott Edwards also played a valuable inning worth of 68 runs off 89 balls. Sybrand Engelbrecht added 35 runs from 61 balls. Logan van Beek's 23 runs powered the Netherlands to 229 runs in the last phase.

Bangladesh was expected to chase the below-par score but their start was frustrating in many ways. It was slow that built up pressure and brought wickets to the doors of the Netherlands team. Liton Das was out for just three runs. Mehidy Hasan scored 35 runs while other batters were out for single-digit runs.

Mahmudullah scored 20 runs but his inning could only ignite little hope in the Bangladesh fans who flocked to the Eden Gardens stadium. Bangladesh had enough support in the stadium which was not unexpected as well. They were all out for

142 runs in 42.2 overs.