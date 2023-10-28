Lokesh Pant Travel Industry Expert Transforming The Landscape After A Pandemic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The travel industry has undergone a massive transformation since 2019, and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The once-thriving sector was abruptly brought to a halt during those uncertain times. Travel restrictions, lockdowns, and health concerns forced a dramatic shift in how people explore the world, or more accurately, ceased exploring the world. While tourism dropped, remote work and virtual meetings became the norm, leading to a decrease in business travel as well. Airlines, hotels, and tour operators faced unprecedented challenges, with many struggling to stay afloat.



In response, the industry was forced to adapt swiftly. Lokesh Pant, a travel industry expert, has shared his struggles and hardships regarding this landscape's changes due to the pandemic. He explains how health and safety protocols were heightened, including enhanced cleaning measures and contactless services. The rise of digital technologies played a pivotal role in reshaping the travel experience, from online booking platforms to touchless check-ins. Travelers sought less crowded and off-the-beaten-path destinations, favoring outdoor adventures and remote escapes over crowded tourist hubs.



One significant milestone in Lokesh's career was the establishment of BargainAirTicket , a platform in which he partnered with a colleague in the United States to create an online travel agency (OTA) specializing in the U.S and South American markets.



“We successfully collaborated with major metasearch engines such as Skyscanner, Momondo, Kayak, and Cheap Flights to generate leads and sales for our brand,” Lokesh says.“In our early years as a startup, we managed to sell flight tickets worth $3 million.”



“The pandemic brought about a series of unforeseen challenges that affected not only me but my business as well,” he goes on to say. Lokesh explains that after years of hard work and dedication, the industry as a whole found itself suddenly back at square one. It was an incredibly trying time, one that tested resolve and determination across the board. However, Lokesh says that he firmly believes that the challenges faced in his professional life can often be overcome through a combination of resilience, adaptability, and a strong support system.



During the pandemic, as many businesses faced unprecedented difficulties, his included, Lokesh chose to view this adversity as an opportunity for growth and innovation.



These challenges ultimately led his company to explore new ideas and innovative solutions that not only enhanced their business in the current climate, but also addressed the pressing problems that travelers were encountering in the modern, post-pandemic era.



BargainAirTicket is currently embarking on another exciting phase as they strive to offer exclusive deals that are typically unavailable online due to trade policies. They are actively building a platform where travelers can access our 24/7 customer service team, who are dedicated to providing savings that are nearly impossible to find elsewhere.



Beyond savings, the brand is also addressing various other travel-related needs, from booking flights and assisting with check-ins to providing boarding passes on the day of travel and even offering services like booking hotels and arranging transportation to the airport.



“What sets us apart is our commitment to customer service excellence, with an impressive response time of one minute for phone calls during 18 hours of the day and a similarly swift response on chat for the remaining 7 hours.”



“We understand the frustration that many people experience when they have to deal with long hold times and confusing IVR systems when trying to reach airline customer service,” Lokesh goes on to say.“It can be incredibly frustrating to wait on hold for extended periods and then speak with inexperienced customer service representatives, only to have the call abruptly disconnected, requiring you to start the process all over again. We've heard countless stories of this frustration from our callers.”



That's why this company works hard to offer a solution. Their service is designed to answer client calls promptly and efficiently, taking care of all of their customer's travel-related issues, including flights, hotel bookings, and post-booking services that should be expected from airlines.



For a minimal fee, BargainAirTicket can assist travelers in booking and managing every aspect of their journey, from start to finish. By doing so, they aim to eliminate the hours of frustration spent on the phone and provide you with a hassle-free travel experience.“Let us take the burden off your shoulders and save you hundreds of hours of frustration while ensuring you receive the service you deserve.”

