Go Local Powur Launches A New Website

A new concept in solar

- Ryno Irwin, Team Leader of Go Local PowerHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Go Local Powur, an Independent Powur Consultant, dedicated to not only saving consumers money on their electricity costs, but also to benefit the Hawaii environment and the local economy, has launched a new website.The organization uses the Powur Platform to sell and install premium solar systems for residents on Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii Island. The website features a Solar Calculator that makes it easy to calculate the approximate cost of going solar based on location, electricity bill and system type. It can also quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar. The calculator can give homeowners the cost and size of the system they need to have a rooftop system, with or without battery and it can adjust for the addition of an EV.But there is more!Go Local Powur offers individuals and businesses the ability to sell solar . With Go Local Powur is possible to join the Powur Platform in a variety of ways: as a solar sales professional (seated seller); to establish a solar team like a solar company who wants to offset some of their financial burdens; or as an Enterprise business that can supplement their income by leveraging their existing customer base and offering them solar solutions that carry the best warranty, top products, flexible financing and are installed by a local trusted leader.“We are thrilled to launch a new website to tell our story and help homeowners discover what solar can mean to their lifestyle and more sustainable world,” stated Ryno Irwin, Team Leader of Go Local Power.“We're doubly excited about helping individuals, teams and companies spread the word and sell solar - a Win, Win, Win: for the customer, the sellers and Hawaii's environment.”The team at Go Local Powur is passionate about empowering Hawaii homeowners to make the switch to clean energy effortlessly. Team members are local experts, well-versed in designing and implementing customized clean energy solutions tailored to the unique needs of Hawaii residents. The off shoot of a very well-established Hawaii construction business, the principals want to help solar adoption and to boost the solar industry by establishing ways that residents can be involved with careers in solar. Working with the Makaha Learning Center, a local non-profit nonunion trade school , Go Local Powur hopes to help young adults enter the solar installation trade, as well. Find out more: golocalpowurAbout Go Local PowurGo Local Powur is the premier choice for solar energy in Hawaii offering homeowners the ability to build a brighter, sustainable future for their families while partnering with a local, reliable, and reputable solar company. Go Local Powur is the answer for kama'aina! Go Local Powur is an independent Sales Agent for Powur, PBC (HI contractor's license: CT-38765). By utilizing the Powur Platform, Go Local Powur is able to provide Hawaii residents access to the best solar equipment and financing options, at the best pricing. Powur uses a locally based construction company Hawaii Unified Industries for all the installations.The company is dedicated to helping Hawaii residents harness the power of solar energy easily and affordably. Their team of experts possesses extensive knowledge and experience in solar solutions, ensuring that the unique needs of Hawaii homeowners are met with precision and aloha.Go Local Powur customers will enjoy significant savings on utility bills, and they will also play an active role in Hawaii's clean energy movement. By adopting solar energy, they contribute directly to the state's ambitious clean energy goals and take meaningful steps towards reducing pollution for the islands and for future generations to come.The unique offering of Go Local Powur to help individuals, teams and businesses make income by becoming a solar sales force will take solar in Hawaii to the next level and move the state toward energy independence by 2042.# # #

