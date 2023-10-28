Omani People To Elect Reps. Sun.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Shahad Kamal

MUSCAT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The Sultanate of Oman is preparing for the elections of the Consultative Assembly (Shura Council), set on Sunday, in its tenth term as citizens will cast their votes online via "elect" application.

The number of candidates in this session reached 738 including 31 women, and 90 of them will be elected to become members of the Assembly, while the total Omani citizens eligible to vote are 753,690 voters, in addition to Omani expatriates who casted their votes on October 22 through "elect" application, reaching 13,843 voters.

To facilitate the voting process, the Omani government developed the election process to be done online, after it was done by casting ballots in the designated voting centers, noting that the vote counting process was also done manually

An electoral database (electronic electoral register), electronic counting of votes, and announcement of results were established, thus making the election process more organized and accurate, noting that the system verifies people's identity through their electronic fingerprint, shortening the process of counting votes and announcing results while ensuring integrity.

The Omani Shura Council is a council elected by the people and represents one of the two wings of the Council of Oman, which carries out legislative powers and exercises its jurisdiction by using follow-up tools in a way that best serves Oman and its people's interests. (end)

