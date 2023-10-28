Two Villages Come Under Enemy Fire In Kherson Region, Three Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three civilians were injured as Russian troops opened fire on the Kherson region's Ivanivka and Kozatske.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Around 12:30 p.m., the occupiers shelled the Darivka community's Ivanivka. Two civilians were injured and taken to hospital,” the report states.

Additionally, the enemy attacked the village of Kozatske with aircraft. A woman, 67, received injuries.

A pre-trial investigation was launched over the violation of laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).