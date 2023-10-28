Over 300,000 Consumers Left Without Electricity Across Ukraine Due To Bad Weather

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 1,045 settlements have been left without electricity across 14 regions of Ukraine due to adverse weather conditions.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, power supply services were interrupted in 1,045 settlements across 14 regions, such as Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv. A total of 306,000 consumers were left without electricity,” the report states.

The most affected region was Khmelnytskyi, where 400 settlements faced power supply interruptions. The interstate power line running to Hungary was also temporarily cut off.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry, Ukraine's electricity production volumes are enough to meet the consumer needs.

Repair works are underway.