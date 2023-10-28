President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Erdogan

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports.

