President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Erdogan


10/28/2023 10:08:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN28102023000187011040ID1107322332

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search