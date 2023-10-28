President El-Sisi Speaks With India’S Prime Minister

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip and the gravity of the continuation of the current escalation, given its formidable impact on the lives of civilians and the threat it poses to the security of the entire region.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi confirmed that Egypt is pursuing its endeavors to coordinate regional and international efforts to push toward reaching a ceasefire. The President warned of the grievous humanitarian and security repercussions of a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip. He underscored the critical need for unified international action to find a prompt solution at the diplomatic level, that stipulates reinforcing an immediate humanitarian truce that protects the lives of civilians and allows the instantaneous, sustainable and unfettered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Strip, in accordance with the resolution of the UN General Assembly in this regard, which was adopted last night ( October 27).

President El-Sisi and India's Prime Minister Modi expressed relief at the outstanding level in the two countries' bilateral relations and strategic partnership. They stressed their determination to continue to lead the two countries' institutions to further strengthen joint cooperation between Egypt and India.

