Gaza Death Toll Passes 7,703

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The total number of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation aggressions on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has surged to 7,703, including 3,195 children, according to health authorities. The Israeli occupation army committed 53 crimes by targeting Palestinian families during violent bombardments on the Gaza Strip late Friday, they said in a press release. At least 377 Palestinians fell martyred during overnight occupation airstrikes, according to the release. (end) nq

