Starlink Will Support Connectivity To Recognised Aid Groups In Gaza: Musk

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced that his satellite-based system Starlink“will support connectivity to UN and internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.”



“It is not clear who has authority for ground links in Gaza, but do we know that no terminal has requested a connection in that area,” Musk said on X.

“No terminals from Gaza have attempted to communicate with our constellation,” he also said in a separate post.

