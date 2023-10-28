Qatar Affirms Commitment To Continuing Diplomatic Efforts To End Bloodshed Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has affirmed its commitment to continue contributing to the ongoing diplomatic efforts to find a solution that ends the bloodshed of the Palestinians, ensures a sustainable political resolution based on established references, and prevents the region from sliding into chaos and violence.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations (UN), Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani during the resumed UN General Assembly tenth emergency session under the fifth item of the agenda regarding the illegal Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory on the draft resolution submitted by the Arab group under the title of "Protection of the Palestinian civilian population" at the UN headquarters in New York.



Her Excellency thanked the General Assembly for resuming the tenth emergency special session and underscored that the State of Qatar adds its voice to the statement submitted under the name of the Arab group, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation group, and the Gulf Cooperation Council group.

Her Excellency stated that the resumption of the tenth emergency special session comes in a critical time and context, pointing out that the deteriorating humanitarian situations in the Gaza Strip have become catastrophic due to the Israeli attacks against innocent civilians portending a dangerous descent that poses a threat to the security of the region and the world, and engenders grave consequences on the regional and international security and peace.

Her Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's deep regret over the failure of the Security Council to undertake its responsibility in accordance with the charter, pointing out that the council has failed to adopt any exit to enforce an immediate ceasefire and has failed to adopt a binding resolution over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip. She affirmed that the General Assembly must uphold its responsibility in safeguarding international peace and security based on the charter and its resolution No. 377 A (V), which was given the title "Uniting for Peace."

She said the State of Qatar reiterates its call on all parties to de-escalate the situation, attain a full ceasefire, immediately release all prisoners especially the civilians, ensure delivery of urgent assistance into the Gaza Strip, and open safe corridors that allow entry of humanitarian assistance, adding that the State of Qatar reiterates its condemnation of all forms of targeting the civilians, especially women and children, as well as its categorical rejection of the full blockade imposed by Israel, the existing occupation power, on Gaza Strip which deprives 2.3 million humans, half of them are children, of their fundamental needs, including water, food, medicines and electricity. This is at a time when the Israeli bombing has resulted in more than 7000 fatalities from the Gaza population, including 1,700 women and 3,000 children.

HE the Permanent Representative reiterated the State of Qatar's categorical rejection of the policy of collective punishment, attempts to forcibly evacuate the brotherly Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip, and coercing the civilians to either displace or seek refuge in neighboring countries which constitute a flagrant violation of international laws.

Her Excellency emphasized that the State of Qatar is proud to participate in adopting and submitting the draft resolution submitted by the Arab group under the title of: "The Protection of the Palestinian civilian population," adding that the content of the draft resolution represents the minimum limit of obligations the member states must live up to in such circumstances to further address the dangerous consequences of the situation in Gaza Strip. She outlined that the draft fills a critical vacuum with respect to the situation in the Gaza Strip, as the Security Council has failed to fill it by undertaking its legal and moral responsibility.

Her Excellency recalled that it is vital for the General Assembly to submit a legal framework through the aforementioned draft resolution that offers the essential reference for the international response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, pointing out support for the draft resolution must reflect the consensus and unity among the international community concerning the justice of the Palestinian cause in order to send a message of hope to the brotherly Palestinian people that the General Assembly stands united for restoring respect for international law and the United Nations Charter, stressing that the only guarantee for achieving an enduring peace in the region is reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause based on the Arab Initiative and the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent State of Palestine on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in order for the Palestinian people to enjoy their inalienable rights.