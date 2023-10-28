Israeli Occupation Army Tightens Closures Of West Bank, Settlers Step Up Assaults

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct 28 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army Saturday tightened its closure of the West Bank as Jewish settlers stepped up attacks on Palestinian farmers harvesting olives in a number of locations amid the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.Soldiers sealed off with iron gates and earth mounds entrances to towns and refugee camps in Hebron in the southern West Bank and closed routes leading to the main bypass road, eastern and northern Hebron and the old city of Hebron, Fawar refugee camp, Doura, Dahiriyeh and Sa'ir as well as roads outside Jewish settlements, eyewitnesses told Petra's reporter in Ramallah.Elsewhere in the West Bank, Jewish settlers shot and killed Bilal Saleh in the chest as they assaulted olive farmers in the town of Sawiyeh, south of Nablus.The Palestinian Authority's committee to resist the separation wall and settlements said dozens of armed settlers from Rafafa settlement attacked olive pickers in Deirestya and Haris, south of Nablus, and forced them to leave their groves.In Qusra, southeast of Nablus, settlers beat up olive farmers and stole harvest tools east of Ramallah.