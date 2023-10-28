The Indonesian Embassy In Khartoum Holds A Ceremony To Commemorate The 95Th Youth Pledge Day

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum held the 95th Youth Pledge Day Commemoration Ceremony (HSP) on Saturday (28/10) at the Temporary Office of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan. On this occasion, the Indonesian Ambassador to Khartoum, Mr. Sunarko acted as Master of Ceremonies and was attended by all staff of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum.

In his address, Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko said that the HSP Momentum reminded the Indonesian people of the history of mutual cooperation between all elements of youth which succeeded in spreading the spirit of patriotism, as well as uniting the national vision in the 1928 Youth Pledge which gave birth to a national commitment to advance Indonesia in accordance with the theme of Commemoration of Pledge Day. This year's 95th Youth "Together Develop Indonesia", and enthusiasm will be the strength to maintain the unity of Indonesia.

The ceremony took place smoothly and solemnly. The event ended with a friendly atmosphere.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Khartoum, Sudan.