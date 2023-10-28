Border Guards Down Two Russian FPV Drones In Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia direction, soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine used an anti-drone gun to neutralize two enemy FPV drones attacking their positions.

Border guards detected enemy objects by a specific sound, the State Border Guard Service reports .

One of the drones exploded, while the second landed almost intact.

"Thanks to the vigilance and professionalism of the defenders, the deadly threat was averted. And after minor maintenance, the enemy killer drone will serve on the side of good," the Service wrote.

As reported, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed $25 million worth of Russian equipment in Zaporizhzhia region in a week.

Photos: State Border Guard Service