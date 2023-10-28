Zelensky Thanks 95Th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade which is fighting in Lyman direction.

“Our powerful and renowned 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade. Brave warriors, strong Ukrainians. A long military journey and a rich history of victories, which the soldiers of the 95th brigade have given and continue to give to Ukraine,” the Head of State posted on Facebook .

The President noted that the soldiers of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade had been fighting for Ukraine in the hottest areas since 2014.

“These weeks, they continue to eliminate Russian occupiers near Lyman. And for me, it's an honor to thank you, warriors! I am proud of you! I am proud of everyone who is fighting for Ukraine and bringing our victory closer!” Zelensky stressed.

As reported, Russia has amassed about 100,000 soldiers in Lyman-Kupyansk direction.