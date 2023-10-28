Yermak Begins Consultations With Netherlands Regarding Security Guarantees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors, taking place in Malta, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has started consultations with the Netherlands regarding an agreement on security guarantees.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“At the instruction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors in Malta, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has started consultations with the Netherlands regarding a bilateral agreement on security guarantees in accordance with the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine,” the report states.

According to the President's Office, the Netherlands became the sixth country after the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, France, and the first country from among those not included in the G7 to have started relevant bilateral talks.

“It is symbolic that we started security consultations with the Netherlands precisely during the third meeting of national security advisors regarding the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, as one of the elements of the Formula is to prevent the escalation of war and the repetition of aggression. The Netherlands is a reliable partner of Ukraine in bringing our common victory closer,” Yermak noted.

The consultations with the Netherlands were related to military cooperation, Ukraine's economic recovery, joint efforts to bring the Russian aggressor to justice, as well as sanctions pressure and the use of seized assets.

The parties agreed on further actions in the short run regarding preparations for signing a bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

In a conversation with Foreign Affairs and Defense Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Geoffrey van Leeuwen, Yermak expressed gratitude for the recent visit by Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte to Odesa.

The parties also touched upon incorporating a defense production enterprise in Ukraine. Special attention was paid to further support for Ukraine's path towards EU and NATO integration from the Netherlands.

In addition, the parties stressed the importance of continued sanctions pressure on Russia and joint efforts to counter Russian disinformation and propaganda.

A reminder that, on October 28-29, 2023, Malta is hosting the third meeting on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the level of national security and foreign policy advisors.