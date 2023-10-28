Over 500 Russian Invaders Eliminated In Tavria Direction In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have eliminated 529 Russian occupiers in the Tavria direction over the past day. One enemy soldier was taken prisoner.

The relevant statement was made by the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The missile and artillery units of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops have completed 1,256 fire missions over the past day. The enemy's total losses came to 529 soldiers. One occupier surrendered,” the report states.

The Ukrainian military destroyed 36 enemy military equipment units, including seven tanks, nine armored fighting vehicles, one artillery system, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, one special equipment unit, and one Tor surface-to-air missile system, as well as one ammunition depot.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched four air strikes and 1,014 artillery strikes in the Tavria direction, and engaged in 47 military clashes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian invaders continue attempts to encircle Avdiivka, but Ukrainian warriors are firmly holding defense and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

The occupiers' offensive actions were unsuccessful near the Donetsk region's Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks.

In the Marinka direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Here, Ukrainian forces repelled more than 20 enemy attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the Ukrainian military repelled all Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Vodiane, Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russians tried to regain their lost positions to the northwest of the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove, but had no success.