Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed
condolences to Kazakhstan in connection with the tragedy that
occurred at a mine, Azernews reports, referring to
the ministry's statement on X (Twitter).
"We are deeply shocked by the tragic consequences of the
explosion in a mine in Kazakhstan. Our thoughts and prayers are
with the grieving families, the brotherly people and the government
of Kazakhstan. Azerbaijan is by Kazakhstan's side," the Ministry
said.
There were 252 people in the mine at the time of the explosion.
The number of victims has reached 32.
