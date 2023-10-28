Saudi, Egyptian Fms Tackle Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri discussed the ongoing developments of the Gaza Strip by phone on Saturday.

During the phone conversation, both ministers also tackled ways and means of stepping up concerted efforts to stem military escalation and forced displacement of Gazans, the Saudi Foreign Minister said in a press release.

They, further, underlined that the international community should act to lift the blockade on Gaza and oblige the Israeli occupation to observe international humanitarian law by allowing food and relief supplies into Gaza and finding a just and comprehensive political solution for the Palestinian cause, it added. (end)

