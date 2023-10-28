Trukkin Secures” Valuable Transport Company Of The Year” Award At Landmarks In Logistics UAE Awards 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Trukkin, a leading player in the logistics industry, achieved yet another milestone by winning the coveted“Valuable Transport Company of the Year” award at The Annual Landmarks in Logistics Awards 2023, presented by Logistics Gulf News. The prestigious ceremony took place on the night of October 26, 2023.

Trukkin's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of logistics has once again been recognized. This award is a testament to the company's relentless dedication to providing top-notch logistics solutions that exceed customer expectations. Trukkin's unwavering commitment to reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as an industry leader.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We will continue to set new standards in the logistics industry and provide innovative solutions to our clients,” said Janardan Dalmia, Founder, and CEO at Trukkin.

As Trukkin continues to lead the way in the logistics field, this award further cements its reputation as a trailblazer and a trusted partner for businesses looking for cutting-edge logistics solutions. With a commitment to excellence, Trukkin remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service and driving innovation in the industry.