October 28, 2023
Tolentino-led ROTC Games a success, gold medalists deserve scholarship incentives
MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino shared the current talks with Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to give out scholarships for medalists of the first-ever Philippine ROTC Program (PRG).
In a press conference prior to the PRG closing ceremony on Saturday, Tolentino said, "May mga pakikipag-usap sa Commission on Higher Education na maglaan ng ROTC Sports Scholarship para po doon sa, lalong-lalo na sa mga nakakuha ng gold para makapagpatuloy sa kolehiyo."
The PRG founder added, "Di dapat maging hadlang sa pag-aaral nila ang kahirapan."
The Senator likewise lauded the successful run of the PRG which fulfilled its goal to raise awareness on the ROTC Program.
"Marami pa pong kulang, mahaba-habang brainstorming ito. Pero iyong pag e-elevate sa consciousness ng ating mamamayan sa ROTC Program, palagay ko dumating doon," Tolentino said.
He further concluded: "Ngayon nanunumbalik iyong pagkilala sa ROTC Program. Hindi mandatory pero buhay pa ang ROTC."
The PRG officially wrapped up after its more than 2-month run across the Philippines with awarding of the national games champions.
